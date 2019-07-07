|
Charles E. "Josh" Brandt
Lebanon - Charles E. "Josh" Brandt, Jr., 86, of Lebanon, passed away at ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon on Wednesday July 3, 2019. He was the husband of the late Eva M. Brandt, who passed away in 2015.
Josh was born in Lebanon on May 27, 1933 to the late Charles E. Brandt Sr., and Viola (Schott) Brandt. He had worked for Cleaver Brooks and later had worked as a car salesman. He was a member of The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Josh enjoyed golfing, being outdoors, traveling in his RV with his late wife, and writing short stories. Even while in the home, he was sharing his short stories that he had written.
Surviving are his children, Charles E. "Chuck" Brandt, III, and his wife Maxine of Cornwall, Cheryl and her husband Randi "Gus" O'Neal of Jonestown, Joan and her husband Thomas Keefer of Jonestown, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way, and his brother Don Brandt of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Coble.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019