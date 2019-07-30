|
Charles E. Wagner
Myerstown - Charles E. Wagner, 75, of Myerstown, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of Linda L. King Wagner. On June 13th, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Born in Uniontown on May 31, 1944, he was the son of Harold and Nellie Tressler Wagner. Charles had retired from Ryder where he had been a mechanic. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Tracy L. Wagner and her husband Lloyd Cobb of Lebanon, Carrie A. wife of John Custer of Carlisle and Karla J. Wagner of Exton, and his brother William Wagner of Frederick, MD.
He was preceded in death by his brother Harold Wagner, Jr.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 30, 2019