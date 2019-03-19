|
|
Charles Franklin Arehart Sr.
Lebanon - Charles Franklin Arehart Sr., 81, passed away on March 15 after a long illness. He was born in Lancaster on September 2, 1937, son of Ralph Arehart and Esther Stoudt Davidson. Charles graduated from Cornwall High School in 1955, then served in the United States Air Force Reserves and later, retired as a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, boating, fishing and reading.
Charles is survived by two daughters, Jody, wife of Jim Fox of Millsboro, DE and Terri, wife of Rob Miller of Loris, SC. He is predeceased by his son, Charles (Chuck) Arehart Jr. Charles is also survived two sisters, Edna Wagner and Janet Arehart; by his grandson, Adam Koch of Lebanon, granddaughter Shayla Fox of Millsboro, DE and granddaughter Jamie Arehart of Lebanon with whom he lived, along with their dog Teddy.
A special thanks to The VA in Lebanon, All Seasons Hospice and especially long time friends, the Piergallini family.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 PM at House of His Creation, 541 W. 28th Division Highway (Route 322), Lititz, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any contributions to be made to All Season Hospice 280 S. Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028 in memory of Charles Arehart.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019