|
|
Charles G. Smith
Jonestown - Charles G. Smith, 82, of Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Norma J. Valetta Smith.
Born in Harrisburg on January 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Crist and Emeline Ramsey Smith. He was the owner/operator of Smith Auto Electric in Jonestown and retired in 2010. He served in the U.S. Army. Charles was a member of the Jonestown American Legion. He loved to sing karaoke, boating, swimming, travelling and especially his dogs.
He is survived by his son Charles C. Smith of Birmingham, England; daughter Kathy L. Verke of Jonestown; grandchildren Brandon Verke and Amy Heagy and his great granddaughters Lily and Sonya. He was preceded in death by his grandson Eric S. Verke.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020