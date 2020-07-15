Charles K. WinklebleckJonestown - Charles K. Winklebleck, 84, of Jonestown, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Elmcroft in Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Ann E. Andrews Winklebleck. They had been married for 49 years when she passed away in 2011.Born in Jonestown on December 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles K. Sr. and Eleanor Miller Winklebleck. He retired after 34 years of service with the PA Army National Guard's 103rd Maintenance Company. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Jonestown. Charles was an avid baseball card collector with his best friend Jim Fowler. He was also well known for his decorating for all the holidays, especially Christmas.He is survived by his brothers Kenneth Winklebleck of NY and Robert Winklebleck of Pine Grove.He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Winklebleck.Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.