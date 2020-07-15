1/1
Charles K. Winklebleck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles K. Winklebleck

Jonestown - Charles K. Winklebleck, 84, of Jonestown, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Elmcroft in Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Ann E. Andrews Winklebleck. They had been married for 49 years when she passed away in 2011.

Born in Jonestown on December 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles K. Sr. and Eleanor Miller Winklebleck. He retired after 34 years of service with the PA Army National Guard's 103rd Maintenance Company. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Jonestown. Charles was an avid baseball card collector with his best friend Jim Fowler. He was also well known for his decorating for all the holidays, especially Christmas.

He is survived by his brothers Kenneth Winklebleck of NY and Robert Winklebleck of Pine Grove.

He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Winklebleck.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved