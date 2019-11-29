|
Charles L. Grumbine
Richland - Charles L. Grumbine, 84, of Richland, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Friday, November 1, 1935 to the late Amos Grumbine, Sr. and Stella Grumbine nee Peiffer in Lebanon. He worked as a farmer for may years and was married for 63 years on 1/29/19. Charles enjoyed agriculture with sales and mechanics. Surviving are wife Rayanna M. Grumbine nee Schlaseman; children Terrie spouse of Carl Sholl, Craig Grumbine, Larry spouse of Denise Grumbine, Darin Grumbine and companion Kelly Smith; grandchildren Angel spouse of Jeff Jacovidis, Brandon spouse of Andrea Grumbine, James Grumbine, Natalie Grumbine, Darin C. Grumbine; great grandchildren Randa Parmer, Eva Jacovidis; sisters Dorothy Boyer, Betty Kline; sister-in-laws Gwendolyn Grumbine, Pauline Grumbine. He was preceded in death by sisters Emma Heller, Mary Long, Elsie Harnish; brothers Amos Grumbine Jr., Kenneth Grumbine. Viewing will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Zion "Goshert's" UCC Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019