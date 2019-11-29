Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Grumbine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Grumbine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Grumbine Obituary
Charles L. Grumbine

Richland - Charles L. Grumbine, 84, of Richland, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Friday, November 1, 1935 to the late Amos Grumbine, Sr. and Stella Grumbine nee Peiffer in Lebanon. He worked as a farmer for may years and was married for 63 years on 1/29/19. Charles enjoyed agriculture with sales and mechanics. Surviving are wife Rayanna M. Grumbine nee Schlaseman; children Terrie spouse of Carl Sholl, Craig Grumbine, Larry spouse of Denise Grumbine, Darin Grumbine and companion Kelly Smith; grandchildren Angel spouse of Jeff Jacovidis, Brandon spouse of Andrea Grumbine, James Grumbine, Natalie Grumbine, Darin C. Grumbine; great grandchildren Randa Parmer, Eva Jacovidis; sisters Dorothy Boyer, Betty Kline; sister-in-laws Gwendolyn Grumbine, Pauline Grumbine. He was preceded in death by sisters Emma Heller, Mary Long, Elsie Harnish; brothers Amos Grumbine Jr., Kenneth Grumbine. Viewing will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Zion "Goshert's" UCC Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -