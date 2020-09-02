1/
Charles L. Shirk
1958 - 2020
Charles L. Shirk

Lebanon - Charles L. Shirk, 62, of Lebanon, passed on Saturday, August 30, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Bonnie A. (Fisher) Shrik. On September 14, they would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on December 17, 1958, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Joanne (Wagner) Shirk. Charles was a truck driver for Fredericks Transportation for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and socializing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Amanda M. Shirk of Hamilton, OH; granddaughter Katie Owens; brother Scott M. husband of Amy Shirk of Fredericksburg; nieces Rebecca Brewer, Aliza Shirk and Danielle Stoe; nephews Ambrose Shirk, Ben Shirk, Zack Brewer and Gary Stegall; He was preceded in death by a brother Stephen C. Shirk and sister Jane L. Shirk.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be no memorial service. Inurnment will at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
