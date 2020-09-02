Charles L. ShirkLebanon - Charles L. Shirk, 62, of Lebanon, passed on Saturday, August 30, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Bonnie A. (Fisher) Shrik. On September 14, they would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.Born in Lebanon on December 17, 1958, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Joanne (Wagner) Shirk. Charles was a truck driver for Fredericks Transportation for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and socializing.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Amanda M. Shirk of Hamilton, OH; granddaughter Katie Owens; brother Scott M. husband of Amy Shirk of Fredericksburg; nieces Rebecca Brewer, Aliza Shirk and Danielle Stoe; nephews Ambrose Shirk, Ben Shirk, Zack Brewer and Gary Stegall; He was preceded in death by a brother Stephen C. Shirk and sister Jane L. Shirk.Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be no memorial service. Inurnment will at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.