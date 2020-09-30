1/
Charles P. Steffy
1937 - 2020
Charles P. Steffy

Lebanon - Charles P. Steffy, 83, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon.

Born in Lebanon, PA on February 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Dorothy M. Steffy.

Charles was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was employed at Double-H Boot Co.,Womelsdorf, for over 40 years, retiring in 1999. Charles enjoyed traveling, going to places all around the United States. He also enjoyed playing Bingo, putting puzzles together, and calling Bingo at Willow Terrace.

He is survived by a brother, Ronald E., husband of Loretta Steffy, of Dundalk, MD; nephew, Ryan E. Steffy, of Dundalk, MD; and several cousins. Charles was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edna Hess, who raised him; an aunt, Luella M. Hummel; and also a brother, Leroy M. Steffy, Jr.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
