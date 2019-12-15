|
Charles R. "Chuck" Umberger
Myerstown - Charles R. "Chuck" Umberger, 80, of Myerstown, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Wednesday, September 6, 1939 to the late William Umberger and Helen Umberger nee Shay in Lebanon. He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and retired at Raymark Industries. Chuck was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of Masonic Mt. Olivet Lodge 704 F&M and enjoyed golfing. Surviving are wife Linda K. Umberger nee Drum; son David Umberger; brother Robert Umberger; sisters Helen M. Fetzer, Kathryn spouse of Ralph Adams; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings William Umberger, Herb Umberger, Clyde Umberger, Ruth Tobias, Jean Piper. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the church with Masonic services starting at 11:50AM. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019