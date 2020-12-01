1/
Charles S. Sheaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles S. Sheaffer

Lebanon - Charles S. Sheaffer, 65, passed away in Lebanon, PA on Sunday November 29, 2020. Charles was the husband to Debra Kreiser, married for 7 years. He was born on February 7, 1955 in Lebanon, PA the son of the late William Fredrick and Ruth Sheaffer-Gorey. Charles was very patriotic & loved his country. He enjoyed spending time at the beach. He also enjoyed watching football & NASCAR. Charles is survivied by his wife Debra, his sister Gloria Sheaffer, stepbrothers; Ronald Gorey Jr, Irvin Gorey, stepsisters; Evelyn Good, Sherry Yermalovich, Kimberly Koch, stepchildren; Alicia (Samuel) Blauch, Amanda (Justin M.) Remlinger, step grandchildren; Christian Kreiser, Dimitric Zimmerman, Raya Blatt, Bain Blauch, Lillyan Remlinger, Sabriel Remlinger and Axton Remlinger. He was preceded by his brother William Sheaffer, his sister Wilma Sheaffer and stepdaughter Rebecca Zimmerman. A memorial service will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at Elias United Church of Christ, 9 N Sheridan Rd Newmanstown PA 17073 at 3:00p, with visitation from 2:00-3:00p. clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved