Charles S. Sheaffer
Lebanon - Charles S. Sheaffer, 65, passed away in Lebanon, PA on Sunday November 29, 2020. Charles was the husband to Debra Kreiser, married for 7 years. He was born on February 7, 1955 in Lebanon, PA the son of the late William Fredrick and Ruth Sheaffer-Gorey. Charles was very patriotic & loved his country. He enjoyed spending time at the beach. He also enjoyed watching football & NASCAR. Charles is survivied by his wife Debra, his sister Gloria Sheaffer, stepbrothers; Ronald Gorey Jr, Irvin Gorey, stepsisters; Evelyn Good, Sherry Yermalovich, Kimberly Koch, stepchildren; Alicia (Samuel) Blauch, Amanda (Justin M.) Remlinger, step grandchildren; Christian Kreiser, Dimitric Zimmerman, Raya Blatt, Bain Blauch, Lillyan Remlinger, Sabriel Remlinger and Axton Remlinger. He was preceded by his brother William Sheaffer, his sister Wilma Sheaffer and stepdaughter Rebecca Zimmerman. A memorial service will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at Elias United Church of Christ, 9 N Sheridan Rd Newmanstown PA 17073 at 3:00p, with visitation from 2:00-3:00p. clauserfh.com