Charles Seyfert Jr.
Charles Seyfert, Jr.

Lebanon - Charles C. Seyfert, Jr., 76, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda A. (Mentzer) Seyfert. Born in Lebanon on February 18, 1944, Charles was a son of the late Charles C. and Christina (Eisenhauer) Seyfert.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three daughters - Annette Maliner, Rebecca Seyfert, and Dulcie Williams; a stepson, Keith Heilman; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; six brothers; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
