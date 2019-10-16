|
|
Charles Theodore Axarlis
Chadds Ford - Charles Theodore Axarlis, died on October 13, 2019 in West Chester, PA following a lengthy illness. He was 80 years old.
Charlie was born in 1938 in Lebanon, PA to his parents, Theodore S. and Victoria Kutcher Axarlis. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1956 and Millersville University in 1960 and received his master's degree in 1963 from Millersville as well. He started his career in education at Northern Lebanon High School and spent over forty years at Haverford High School in Havertown, PA, teaching Mechanical Drawing, Architectural Drawing, and Basic Design. He also taught eighth grade Sunday School for twelve years at St. Luke's Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA. In 1972 he married Judith K. Axarlis; they spent over 47 years together raising a family in Chadds Ford, PA.
Charlie was an outdoorsman early in his life. He enjoyed hunting with bow and arrow, scuba diving, beekeeping, and sailing, and was a Freemason for over fifty years. In addition, he loved to travel; he spent several months diving for treasure in the Caribbean in his early thirties, visited his family in Greece, and accompanied his wife on student trips to Europe throughout their teaching careers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Christopher of Falls Church, Virginia; a daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and William Tarantino of Severn, MD; a brother and sister-in-law, S. Theodore and Lois Axarlis of Newmanstown, PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Olympia Kresge.
Memorial services will be held at Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, 505 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Charlie's name to: Chester County Pocopson Home, c/o Accounting Department, 1695 Lenape Rd., West Chester, PA 19382, or Penn Medicine Hospice, 795 E. Marshall St., Suite 204, West Chester, PA 19380.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019