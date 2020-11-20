1/
Charles W. Mase Jr.
1949 - 2020
Charles W. Mase Jr.

Lebanon - Charles W. Mase Jr, 71, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 in Lebanon PA, with his wife by his side. Charles was the husband to Lucy Mase, married 47 years. He was born in Lebanon, June 24, 1949, the son of the late Charles W. Sr & Christine (Heverling) Mase. Charles was a graduate of Lebanon High School 1967 & served in the United States Army, in Viet Nam, as an air traffic controller. He was a good hearted person, enjoyed being with friends & family and hosting summer picnics. Charles liked hunting, golf, painting and oldies dances. He is survived by his wife Lucy, son Michael C. Mase, brothers; Richard Mase Sr (Barbara) & Robert Kipp and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded by his sister Judith Moll and his brother Ralph A. Mase. A viewing will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St Lebanon PA from 10-11:00am followed by a serve at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. rohlandfh.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
