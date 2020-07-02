1/1
Charles W. Schaeffer
Elizabethtown - Charles W. Schaeffer, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed from this life into the next, on June 30, 2020, at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

Born in Myerstown, PA, he was the son of Ralph and Grace (Hunsicker) Schaeffer. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis, and his 3 children, Brian, Beth, and Greg.

He was a proud veteran of the PA Air National Guard, having served his country for 34 years.

Charlie was a longtime member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. He was also a member of Williamson Lodge #307 F&AM, Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682 F&AM, the Valley of Reading Scottish Rite, Sell Chapel Choir, and the Gentlemen, a holiday singing group at Masonic Village. He was also active in organizing alumni activities for the Myerstown High School class of 1961.

A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA with full military honors. A public celebration of Charlie's life will be held when large gatherings are possible.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated for the Charles and Phyllis Schaeffer Scholarship, administered by the PA Masonic Youth Foundation, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
