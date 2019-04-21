|
|
Charlie Middleton
Lebanon - Charlie Middleton, 81, passed away from cancer on Friday, April 19, 2019. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan K. Schlegel Middleton with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage on August 8th. Charlie was born in Plymouth, Pa on July 18, 1937 to the late Edward and Amelia (DeVizia) Middleton.
In addition to Susie, his loving wife and best friend he is survived by his daughter, nurse, friend and ally Terry Brosche and his son and "best buddy" Edward, husband of Lisa Middleton (Serba) who was always there with loving kindness and support. He is also survived by grandsons Ben and Matthew Brosche and grandaughters Julie and Jenna Middleton and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Moran and Joan O'Leary his brother Donald, and his Paternal half brothers Ed and Bob and Paternal half sister Betty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, April 27th at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2 N. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17046. There will be a visitation on Friday, April 26th from 6 to 8 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon and on Saturday morning, April 27th from 9-10 AM prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to St. Mary's Church at the above address.
Susie, Terry, Ed, Lisa, Ben, Matthew, Julie and Jenna send a heartfelt thank you to family, friends and neighbors who gave quality to his last days with their love, support, prayers, calls. cards and meals and were always there with their offer to help. To Father Dagle, Father Bob and Deacon Wentzel who gave him spiritual guidance to travel this journey. To his doctors, nurses and caregivers who were so caring to Charlie and Susie during this difficult journey and to his friends Cathy and Tom Parise who arranged their schedule so Tom could help transport Charlie to and from his many appointments. View the complete obituary and share your thoughts and memories with the family at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019