Charlie W. Frantz Jr.
Charlie W. Frantz, Jr.

Lebanon - Charlie W. Frantz, Jr., 87, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Faye L. (Arnold) Frantz.

Born in Lebanon, PA on September 13, 1932, Charlie was a son of the late Charlie Sr. and Ethel (Butt) Frantz. He attended Annville School. He was a self employed stone mason and a life member of the NRA and R Field & Stream. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Nick.

In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by three children, Karen Clemens, Kristy Bleistein, wife of Ed, and Carol Steffy, wife of James Sr.; five grandchildren, Joshua Clemens, Sarah Routzahn, Ashley Tice, James Steffy, Jr., and Joseph Bleistein; 13 great grandchildren, Isaiah, Ellie, Gabe, Lila, Josephine, Charlie, Sierra, Buddy, Joshua, Audrina, Miranda, Larissa, and Carson; two brothers, John and Robert Frantz. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Richard Frantz, and a sister, Bernice Frantz.

God needed a stone wall around his garden, so he called the best.

Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
