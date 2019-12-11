|
Charlotte June Clemens
Lititz - Charlotte June Clemens, 84, of Lititz and formerly of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at United Zion Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Clemens, who passed away in 2017.
Charlotte was born in Lebanon County on June 2, 1935 to the late Isaac and Alda (Miller) Laub. She was a 1954 Northern Lebanon High School graduate. She had worked at Warner Lambert for 30 years as a machine operator. She was a member of Living Waters Chapel in Lebanon and Bethel Baptist Church in Manheim. Charlotte had a passion for singing and used her alto voice to honor and serve her Lord. She was involved with different choirs and gospel groups. One gospel group was The Harmonettes and John. She was involved with music all throughout high school, as well as sports, having played basketball and softball. It wasn't just in her younger years where she was active in sports; she was known to especially enjoy softball while camping with her family over the years. She enjoyed working with crafts and beads, especially making turquoise jewelry. She enjoyed doing crosswords, reading, watching hummingbirds, and baking all types of desserts. Camping with her family gave life-long enjoyment and led to a grand RV adventure across the United States. She found a passion for Arizona and returned with Bob for many years to winter there. Charlotte especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren and smiled when seeing them even when she could no longer enjoy talking with them.
She is survived by her children, Bruce A. Clemens and his wife Cevilla of Annville, Cheryl J. Peterman and her husband David of Carlisle, Tamara L. Richards and her husband Melvin of Palmyra, five grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Niccole, Emily, and Kierstin, nine great grandchildren, many neices and nephews, and her sister, Ethel Dixon of Salunga. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond Laub, Richard Laub, Clayton Laub, Virgie Hudyma, Pauline Keefer, Florence Scheer, Helen Kreiser, and Arnetta Kercher.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 1PM until 2PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to a
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019