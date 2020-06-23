Charlotte T. Krumbine
Lebanon - Charlotte T. Krumbine, 81, of Lebanon, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Tuesday, October 18, 1938 to the late Herman Tice and Margaret Tice nee Wenger in Lebanon. She was a member of South Lebanon Community Church and worked as a secretary for Ft. Indiantown Gap. Surviving are husband Robert C. Krumbine; daughter Shawn Gutekunst; grandchildren Emma Gutekunst and Michael Gutekunst; sisters Marion Foltz and Nancy Todd; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Harold Tice, Anna Mary Wentzel, Mark Tice. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association- Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.