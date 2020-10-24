1/
Cheryl J. Updegraff
Cheryl J. Updegraff

Lebanon - Cheryl J. Updegraff, 73 of Lebanon, passed away in Cedar Haven on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on March 28, 1947, a daughter of the late Dennis Stanberry and Amelia Jeanette (Zepp) Shade. Cheryl was the wife of the late Carl L. Clawser and the late Norman L. Updegraff. Mrs. Updegraff was a Bartender. Surviving are her children: Carl L. Clawser II and Paula, wife of Thomas Noggle all of Lebanon; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother: Oscar, husband of Sharon Thompson, Maryland; sisters: Roberta Janesco of Lebanon and Mary Sue, wife of Gary Schell, Palmyra. She was predecease by brothers and sisters: Dennis Shade, Brenda Reigel, Steven Thompson, Cynthia Keller, Janice Thompson, Sylvia Truax, Wayne Shade. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 11:30AM. Contributions may be made in Cheryl's memory to the Four Diamond Fund. www.rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
