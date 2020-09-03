1/
Cheryl L. Keller
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl L. Keller

Annville - Cheryl L. Keller, 74, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Lebanon on July 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Magdalina Long. Cheryl loved to play bingo at Hebron Bingo.

She is survived by her daughter Debra A. wife of Dale Zimmerman of Jonestown; brothers Dennis Long of NC, Thomas Dillard of Cleona and Randy Dillard of Lebanon; sisters Karen Geesey of Palmyra, Judy Breidegan of Lebanon and Rose Seaman of NC; grandchildren Jessica Zimmerman, Michelle Zimmerman and Shannon Elise; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Crystal S. Moyer and her grandson Joseph Walker, III.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved