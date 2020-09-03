Cheryl L. KellerAnnville - Cheryl L. Keller, 74, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center.Born in Lebanon on July 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Magdalina Long. Cheryl loved to play bingo at Hebron Bingo.She is survived by her daughter Debra A. wife of Dale Zimmerman of Jonestown; brothers Dennis Long of NC, Thomas Dillard of Cleona and Randy Dillard of Lebanon; sisters Karen Geesey of Palmyra, Judy Breidegan of Lebanon and Rose Seaman of NC; grandchildren Jessica Zimmerman, Michelle Zimmerman and Shannon Elise; and three great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her daughter Crystal S. Moyer and her grandson Joseph Walker, III.Services will be at the convenience of the family.