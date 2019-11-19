Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Heidelberg Cemetery
Robesonia, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedens Lutheran Church
301 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa (Truebger) Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa (Truebger) Garrett Obituary
Christa (Truebger) Garrett

Myerstown - Christa (Truebger) Garrett, 71, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Rodney E. Garrett, who passed away Mar. 19, 2008.

Christa, a daughter of the late Otto and Grete (Haag) Truebger, was born in Germany. She is survived by a daughter, Heidi Garrett (Christopher Cordes); two step sons, Rod E. Garrett, Jr.(Denise Payne), and Kurt Garrett; a step daughter, Kathyrn Garrett-Ball; a sister, Uschi Weiss (Peter Weiss); ten step grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the NRA.

She was a caregiver at Friendship Community.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, Nov. 21st, at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be held at 9:30 AM, Thursday, at Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Friendship Community, FC Corporate Office, 1149 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamm andwitman.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -