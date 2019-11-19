|
Christa (Truebger) Garrett
Myerstown - Christa (Truebger) Garrett, 71, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Rodney E. Garrett, who passed away Mar. 19, 2008.
Christa, a daughter of the late Otto and Grete (Haag) Truebger, was born in Germany. She is survived by a daughter, Heidi Garrett (Christopher Cordes); two step sons, Rod E. Garrett, Jr.(Denise Payne), and Kurt Garrett; a step daughter, Kathyrn Garrett-Ball; a sister, Uschi Weiss (Peter Weiss); ten step grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the NRA.
She was a caregiver at Friendship Community.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, Nov. 21st, at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be held at 9:30 AM, Thursday, at Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Friendship Community, FC Corporate Office, 1149 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Online condolences may be made at www.lamm andwitman.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019