Christa (Truebger) Garrett
Myerstown - Christa (Truebger) Garrett, 71, of Myerstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney E. Garrett and mother Grete Truebger.
Christa was born in Weinzierlein, Germany and is survived by her father Otto Truebger; her daughter Heidi (Christopher Cordes); her sister Uschi Weiß (Peter); her step children Kathy Garrett-Ball, Rod Garrett, Jr., and Kurt Garrett; her ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and her dog Sydney.
She was a loving wife, dedicated daughter, wonderful mother, beloved Oma and faithful friend. She was a caregiver at Friendship Community for over nine years and had a passion for serving God, the community and her second family at Friendship. She was an avid sports fan, especially tennis. She is a former member of the Nuremberg FCN 1 Handball team.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 21st at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be held at 9:30 AM, Thursday at Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community, FC Corporate Office, 1149 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or https://www.friendshipcommunity.net/donate/
