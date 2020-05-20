|
|
Christiane H. Scholes
Lebanon - Christiane Hazen Scholes, 87, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Keystone Villa of Douglassville. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1932, the daughter of Clair Sumner Hazen and his wife Stella Mae (Osborn) Hazen.
Christiane graduated from Lawrence Park High School in 1950 and received an Associate's Degree from Grove City College in 1952. She worked at the American Meter Company in Erie as secretary to the Vice-President of Industrial Relations; transferring with the company in 1954 to Philadelphia to continue her career as his Secretary. She met Dr. Robert Scholes, then a student at the PA College of Optometry in Philadelphia. They married on November 30, 1957 and moved to Lebanon, PA where Robert began his practice. Christiane was employed at the Lebanon Valley Offset Company in Annville as a receptionist and secretary to the company president, Mr. Uhler.
Christiane and her husband, Robert traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe - being especially fond of the UK, France and Italy. They enjoyed theatre and movies, especially in London's East End and at The Fulton Opera House in Lancaster. Involvement in politics was also of great interest. She was a member of the Jr. Women's Club of Lebanon, and an active member of Mrs. Jaycees and served several terms as Elder and Deacon at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Christiane is survived by her brother, Charles Hazen of Trumbull, CT; children; John and wife Mary Jo of Birdsboro, PA; Cass and wife Linda of Newark, DE, and James and wife, Lisa of Lititz, PA; eight wonderful grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, teenage son, Gregory, and brother, Roger Hazen of Tampa, FL.
Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Lebanon has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org or The Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231, www.smiletrain.org
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 20 to May 24, 2020