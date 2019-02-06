|
Christine A. Hower
Cornwall - Christine A. (Lengle) Hower, 86, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. Christine, fondly known as "Teenie", was born December 30, 1932 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Roy M. and Ethel M. (Bordner) Lengle. Teenie was the youngest of six siblings. Following graduation from Lebanon High School in 1951, she married James R. Eisenhauer, whom she remained devoted to until his death in May 1991. She later married Richard Hower in May of 1994.Teenie retired from Lebanon School district after 25 years of service and was a life-long member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She was a proud and loving grandmother who enjoyed traveling to visit family, friends or simply to see the sights. Teenie is survived by her son Steven and daughter-in-law Susan; and son Robert and daughter-in-law Robyne; grandchildren, Michael, Benjamin, Rachel, Jacob; and Emily, wife of Benjamin. Ms. Hower was preceded in death by her husband Richard, and each of her siblings; Priscilla Lengle, Roy Lengle, Jr., Arthur Lengle, Florence Miller, and Erma Boeshore. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2pm at Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Family visitation will begin one hour before the service. Christian burial will take place following the service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. Memorial contributions to the Cornwall Manor Benevolence Care Fund, 1 Boyd Street Cornwall, Pennsylvania, 17016, are welcome in lieu of flowers. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019