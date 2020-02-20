|
|
Christine A. Sheffy
Lebanon - Christine A. Sheffy, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. Born in Washington, DC on March 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Regina (Ruff) Yost. Christine was a member of member of Mary Gate of Heaven Church in Myerstown. She was employed for more than 10 years at The Lebanon County Humane Society prior to working as a custodian at Lebanon Catholic High School. Christine always had a special place in her heart for animals - especially dogs and, as a result, hers became the "forever home" for countless underdogs throughout Lebanon County over the years.
She is survived by a son, James L. Sheffy, Jr. and a daughter, Donna M. Conrad; two grandchildren - Samantha Conrad and Alyssa Sheffy; two great grandchildren - Lilyana Miszler and Mia Miszler; three sisters - Evie Behrins, Joanne Geist, and Carol Wolf; two great aunts - Evelyn Kulp and Catherine Heath; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 12-1pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, 17042 with a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's name may be made to The Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020