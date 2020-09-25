1/
Christine K. Schott
1920 - 2020
Christine K. Schott

Cornwall - Christine K. Schott, 100, of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth L. Lutz, and her second husband Henry O. Schott.

Christine was born in Lebanon on January 11, 1920 to the late Frank and Effie (Eby) Kreider. She was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College and received her certification from West Chester University. She was a music teacher for 21 years at the Annville Cleona School District. She was a member of Tabor UCC and Lebanon Women's Club. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and playing Bridge.

She is survived by her son, Robert D. Lutz, husband of Carol of Pittsburgh; grandsons Jared Lutz, husband of Kelsey Lutz and Patrick Lutz, husband of Alexandra Lutz; great grandson Robert Lutz; and sister-in-law Bertha Kreider of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Kreider and Robert Kreider.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Four Diamonds, Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852. Hershey, PA 17033.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
