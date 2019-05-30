|
|
Christopher J. Flashel
Lebanon - Christopher J. Flashel, 57, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born on September 11, 1961 in Lebanon to the late Joseph and Josephine (Martel) Flashel.
Chris was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast, he also enjoyed boating and deep-sea fishing.
Surviving are his wife Nadine K. Flashel, 2 daughters Samantha Wolfe, of Kingsport, TN, Rebecca Prasad and her husband Lesley of Spain, 2 sisters Dawn Gaynor of Colorado, Suzette Flashel of Colorado, 4 grandchildren Brandley Hopkins, Micah Prasad, Jacob Prasad, Caleb Prasad, and a cousin Fran Petronglo and her family of New Jersey.
A celebration of life service will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Iron Valley Harley Davidson, 3091 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Arrangements are under the care of the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 30, 2019