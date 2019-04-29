|
|
Christopher J. Rohr
Mechanicsburg - Christopher J. Rohr, 49, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, April 26,2019, unexpectedly in the York Hospital.
Born in Lebanon on August 3, 1969, he was the son of the late Warren Norman Rohr, Jr. and Barbara A. Bender Eckenrode Meyers.
Chris was a tri-axle operator for Darrel Lehman Trucking Company, Elizabethtown. He was a 1987 graduate of Hershey High School. Chris' love for dogs led him to volunteer at the Second Chance for Life Rescue in Windsor. He was a member of the Harley Owners Group; and enjoyed riding his Harley, shooting and camping.
Chris is survived by his wife of 19 years, Janice M. Barr Rohr, whom he married on July 17, 1999; three sons, Nathaniel J. Rohr of York, Zachary Bennett of Mechanicsburg, and Dylan Bennett of Blossville; one grandson, Dash Bennett of Marietta; one sister, Vickie L. Beck wife of Robert of Lebanon, two brothers, Warren R. Rohr husband of Teri of Hummelstown, and James M. Rohr husband of Connie of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Cheri L. Rohr.
Services for Chris will be held at a later date.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions to The Second Chance for Life Rescue, PO Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Please place in the memo line "Christopher Rohr Memorial - Windsor Location".
On line condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019