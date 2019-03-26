|
|
Christopher Smith
Cornwall - Christopher (Chris) C. Smith, 56, passed away at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, following a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Lebanon, PA, on August 27, 1962, he was the son of Richard and Jo Ann (Moudy) Smith. A graduate of Lebanon High School, Class of 1980, Chris attended Shippensburg State University, and has been employed at PHEAA as a Computer Programmer for much of his career. A self-taught photographer, he owned and operated Christopher Smith Photography, Cornwall, and he enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, professional Philadelphia sport teams, and visiting and photographing waterfalls.
In addition to Christopher's parents, he is survived by his wife, Nataliya (Zhurba) Smith; son, Zachary, husband of Noreen McNamara, Philadelphia; a stepson, Roman, at home, and four sisters, Kathleen, wife of Tony Trost, Ellicottville, NY; Barbara, wife of Robert Smith, Lebanon; Monica, wife of Richard Progin, Lebanon; and Suzanne, wife of Frederick Daubert, Lebanon. Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins complete his family.
At Christopher's wish, there will be no viewing or memorial service. A dinner to celebrate Christopher's life will be held at the convenience of his family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
The family is grateful for the excellent care and compassion provided to Christopher by Wellspan Hospice of Lebanon.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019