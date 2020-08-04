Christopher W. Fleck
Palmyra -
Christopher William Fleck, 43, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born March 25, 1976 in Lebanon, he was a son of Linda E. (Bright) Fleck of Palmyra and the late William C. Fleck.
Chris was an ASE Certified Master Technician, NASCAR fan, and member of the Middletown Anglers' and Hunters' Association.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother Matthew, husband of Sara Wiest of Hummelstown and niece Natalie Wiest of Palmyra.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caleb's Legacy, 262 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036 (calebslegacy.org
).
