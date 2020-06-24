Chung Ho Kim
Chung Ho Kim

Lebanon - Chung Ho Kim, 47, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

He was born on October 26 1972 in Seoul, South Korea.

Chung enjoyed watching sports, he especially liked the Little League World Series and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He cherished spending time with his family, most importantly his granddaughter, Everly.

Surviving are his 2 daughters, Monica M. Kim of Lebanon, Mariah M. Kim of Lebanon, his granddaughter, Everly Negron, his mother Myong Sook Kim of Lebanon, a sister Kyung A. Kim of Lebanon, 2 brothers, Kyung H. Kim and his wife, Sharon K. Kim of Marietta, Song H. Kim and his wife, Kelly Cox-Kim of Harrisburg, his aunt, Yong S. Kim of Lebanon, 2 nieces, Desiree K. Hawthorne of Lebanon, Casey M. Kim of Harrisburg, and a nephew, Carter J. Kim of Harrisburg.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family please go to BitnerCares.com.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
