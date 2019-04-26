|
Cindy K. Batz
Palmyra - Cindy K. Batz, 72, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday April 19, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph W. Batz, Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 30 years in marriage this August.
Cindy was born in Harrisburg on February 22, 1947 to the late John and Peg Holland. Cindy was a graduate of Central Dauphin High School, and had worked for Hershey Chocolate Company in packaging. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, and decorating. Cindy loved talking and being with people, she was a lady who never met a stranger.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Ronald Livering and his wife Theresa of Fairfield, OH, grandchildren Brandi, Eric, Zachary, Dustin and Jathan Livering, a great grandchild, Kyler Livering, a sister, Peg Frye, sisters-in-law, Shirley Zserri, Marion Kush, and brothers-in-law, Richard Batz, and James Batz.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a .
