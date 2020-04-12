|
Clair A. Howard, 95, of Middletown, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Born in Palmyra on January 18, 1925, he was the son of the late David and Harriett Hoerner Howard.
Clair retired from the Hershey Chocolate Company. He was a Mason; and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Clair is survived by a daughter, Donna K. Bell wife of Stanley H., Jr. of Middletown; one son, Barry J. Howard wife of Marta of Hershey; six grandchildren; and multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Gravel Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020