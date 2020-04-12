Services
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
114 W Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
(717) 566-0451
Resources
More Obituaries for Clair Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clair Howard


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clair Howard Obituary
Clair A. Howard, 95, of Middletown, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

Born in Palmyra on January 18, 1925, he was the son of the late David and Harriett Hoerner Howard.

Clair retired from the Hershey Chocolate Company. He was a Mason; and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Clair is survived by a daughter, Donna K. Bell wife of Stanley H., Jr. of Middletown; one son, Barry J. Howard wife of Marta of Hershey; six grandchildren; and multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in Gravel Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clair's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -