|
|
Claire M. Burkett Hall
Palmyra - Claire M. Burkett Hall, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home.
She was the widow of John W. Hall.
Claire was employed by the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank for 33 years and retired as Vice President of Community Relations.
In addition to her husband, Claire was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Georgia Burkett and her brothers Jerry and Ralph.
Surviving are her three sons and families, John W. Hall, Jr. husband of Tracey of Derry Township, David L. Hall husband of Tara of South Hanover Township, and Commander Lawrence E. Hall husband of Susan of Georgetown, TX; eleven grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Lee, Maggie, Kyle, Autumn, Page, Chase, Morgan and Brooke; and six great grandchildren, Tyler, Mikayla, Matthew, Chloe, Wesley and Harper; two brothers, Dewey Burkett, and Edward Burkett and a sister, Ellen Barron.
She was a member of Palm Lutheran Church and loved her flowers, music and reading.
In addition to her family, Claire would like to thank her great neighbors and friends who helped her many loving ways, Shawn, Beckey and Ethan Grumbine, Keven and Lori Fuhrman, Gayle McFadden and David and Anne Troxell.
A celebration of Claire's life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 AM in the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, with The Rev. Carl P. Rabbe, her pastor officiating. A visitation will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 10 AM until time of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palm Lutheran Church, 11 West Cherry Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 27, 2019