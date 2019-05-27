Services
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
114 W Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
(717) 566-0451
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
114 W Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
114 W Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire M. Burkett Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claire M. Burkett Hall Obituary
Claire M. Burkett Hall

Palmyra - Claire M. Burkett Hall, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home.

She was the widow of John W. Hall.

Claire was employed by the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank for 33 years and retired as Vice President of Community Relations.

In addition to her husband, Claire was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Georgia Burkett and her brothers Jerry and Ralph.

Surviving are her three sons and families, John W. Hall, Jr. husband of Tracey of Derry Township, David L. Hall husband of Tara of South Hanover Township, and Commander Lawrence E. Hall husband of Susan of Georgetown, TX; eleven grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Lee, Maggie, Kyle, Autumn, Page, Chase, Morgan and Brooke; and six great grandchildren, Tyler, Mikayla, Matthew, Chloe, Wesley and Harper; two brothers, Dewey Burkett, and Edward Burkett and a sister, Ellen Barron.

She was a member of Palm Lutheran Church and loved her flowers, music and reading.

In addition to her family, Claire would like to thank her great neighbors and friends who helped her many loving ways, Shawn, Beckey and Ethan Grumbine, Keven and Lori Fuhrman, Gayle McFadden and David and Anne Troxell.

A celebration of Claire's life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 AM in the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, with The Rev. Carl P. Rabbe, her pastor officiating. A visitation will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 10 AM until time of the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palm Lutheran Church, 11 West Cherry Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
Download Now