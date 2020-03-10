|
Claire Miller Bitner
Lebanon - Claire Miller Bitner, 95, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester W. Bitner, who passed away in 1998.
Claire was born in Lebanon on January 26, 1925 to the late Victor R. Miller Sr., and Mary K. (Light) Miller. Clair was a 1942 graduate of Lebanon High School. She worked for Lebanon School District in the Jr. High School as a secretary. She was secretary for her Class of 1942 Lebanon High School class and worked on the class reunions for decades. Like her two sisters, Claire was a cheerleader while in high school. She had a love for working with jigsaw puzzles and knitting. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her daughter and son-in-law, and their three children.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois Bitner Olson and her husband David of San Diego, CA, three grandchildren, Theodore (Ted,) Thomas (Tom,) and Meredith (Mary,) and 4.5 great grandchildren, as well as her sister, Eloise Walmer, of Grantville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Miller and her sister, Fern Kulisich.
Interment will take place in Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon, at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial service later to remember how much Claire made a difference to everyone's life and made life so much better.
Claire was a very proud American, and in lieu of flowers, please send to a donation in her name to s or to a charity that reminds you of your relationship with Claire Bitner.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020