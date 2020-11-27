1/
Clara E. Zimmers
Harrisburg - Clara E. Zimmers, 86, formally of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services. She was the wife of the late Raymond "Bill" W. Zimmers who died on July 26, 2007.

Born in Flinton on October 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Gates) Mckee. She attended Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, Enola. Clara was a long time missionary with her husband in Alaska; she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was survived by her children Steven R. husband of Tammy Zimmers of Harrisburg, Julie Kay wife of Steven Gibble of Lebanon and Lisa Evans of MD. Ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Jay Evans; siblings Everett, Mervill, Alva, Robert and Audrey Mckee.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from the Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, 116 S. Enola Drive, Enola, PA 17025. There will be no viewing or visitation. Inurnment will be in Anchorage, AK.

Please omit flowers.





Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
