Clara Elizabeth Truswell Zellers
Greensburg/formerly Lebanon - Clara Elizabeth "Betty" (Stickler) Truswell Zellers, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, September 23, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born November 17, 1928, in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Lester and Clara (Mintz) Stickler.
Betty was a former cafeteria employee at the VA Hospital in Lebanon for 12 years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands Frank Truswell and William Zellers; her sons Franklin Eugene Truswell and Lester E. Truswell; and her brother Eugene Stickler. She is survived by her children Kathleen C. Truswell Hannak and her husband Martin of Greensburg and Richard J. Truswell and his wife Carol of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren Victoria (David) Dziewulski, Martin J. (Elizabeth) Hannak, Chad Truswell, Michelle Truswell and Kristopher Truswell; also five great-grandchildren.
No viewing is scheduled. A memorial service may be held at a later date. William Snyder Funeral Home, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019