Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Zellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Elizabeth Truswell Zellers


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Elizabeth Truswell Zellers Obituary
Clara Elizabeth Truswell Zellers

Greensburg/formerly Lebanon - Clara Elizabeth "Betty" (Stickler) Truswell Zellers, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, September 23, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born November 17, 1928, in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Lester and Clara (Mintz) Stickler.

Betty was a former cafeteria employee at the VA Hospital in Lebanon for 12 years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands Frank Truswell and William Zellers; her sons Franklin Eugene Truswell and Lester E. Truswell; and her brother Eugene Stickler. She is survived by her children Kathleen C. Truswell Hannak and her husband Martin of Greensburg and Richard J. Truswell and his wife Carol of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren Victoria (David) Dziewulski, Martin J. (Elizabeth) Hannak, Chad Truswell, Michelle Truswell and Kristopher Truswell; also five great-grandchildren.

No viewing is scheduled. A memorial service may be held at a later date. William Snyder Funeral Home, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now