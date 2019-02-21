|
Clara K. Hooper
Pine Grove - Clara K. Hooper, 88, of Conrad Richter Dr., Pine Grove, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born on December 27, 1930 in Beccaria Twp., Clearfield Co, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Rose Alleman Heverly.
Clara worked at Pennfield Farms in Fredericksburg.
Preceding her in death were her husband Robert C. Hooper; two sons, William Hooper and Robert Hooper.
Surviving are two daughters, Shirley and husband Thomas Graham of Lebanon, Jacqueline and husband Ken Freysinger of Hummelstown, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019