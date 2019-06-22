|
Clara K. Miller
Palmyra - Clara K. Miller, 95, of Palmyra, died June 18, 2019, at Londonderry Village.
Born in Reistville on September 13, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth "Bessie" (Kreider) and Harvey Kegerreis.
In 1993 Clara retired after 30 years as a textile worker at Richland Cutting Center.
She was a member of Myerstown Church of the Brethren, Lebanon County Choral Society, Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club and the Lebanon Valley Hiking Club. Clara also enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, singing and hiking.
Surviving include a daughter, Ruthann (Elliott) Derk, of Hershey; a son, Ralph Miller, of York; grandchildren, Chad Derk, Ashlie Schauble, Jennifer Riale and Matthew Miller; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Field, & Grace Saul; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Bucher; a brother, John Kegerreis; daughter-in-laws Pam Miller & Gloria Miller.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Myerstown Church of the Brethren, 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myerstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Church of the Brethren 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 22, 2019