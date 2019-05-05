|
Clarence A. Eisenhauer
Lebanon - Clarence A. Eisenhauer went home to his Lord & Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Penn State Hershey Medical Center at the age of 99. He was the husband of the late Florence L. Eisenhauer, nee Rutter.
Born in Lebanon on July 24, 1919, he was the son of the late John and Carrie Eisenhauer, nee Kreiser. In World War II he served as an infantryman in the 36th Division (Texas Infantry) serving in North Africa, Italy, France, Germany and Austria. He was decorated with the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with five bronze stars, the Bronze Arrow, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Purple Heart. His career spanned many jobs ultimately retiring from the Hershey Medical Center where he distributed laundry. Subsequently, he took on his favorite job driving bus for D.B. Fisher, mostly transporting handicapped children. Clarence was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lebanon. He loved to read the Bible and listen to sound Biblical preaching.
He is predeceased by sisters Carrie Walter, Jane Stuckey, Margaret Gettle, Helen Smith, Rita Dreibelbis, brothers Gurney Eisenhauer, Frank Eisenhauer, Harvey Eisenhauer, John Eisenhauer, Paul Eisenhauer, Leroy Eisenhauer, and daughter-in-law Eunice Eisenhauer.
He is survived by his children Cheryl, Craig and Carey Eisenhauer, all of Lebanon; grandchildren Bradley, Jeffrey, Julie Eisenhauer and Janell Canakis wife of Philemon Canakis; great grandsons Alex and Grant Canakis; and great granddaughter Calla Canakis.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. His viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Military funeral honors and interment will follow at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Missions Fund, 220 S. 22nd St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 5, 2019