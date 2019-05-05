Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Eisenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence A. Eisenhauer


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence A. Eisenhauer Obituary
Clarence A. Eisenhauer

Lebanon - Clarence A. Eisenhauer went home to his Lord & Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Penn State Hershey Medical Center at the age of 99. He was the husband of the late Florence L. Eisenhauer, nee Rutter.

Born in Lebanon on July 24, 1919, he was the son of the late John and Carrie Eisenhauer, nee Kreiser. In World War II he served as an infantryman in the 36th Division (Texas Infantry) serving in North Africa, Italy, France, Germany and Austria. He was decorated with the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with five bronze stars, the Bronze Arrow, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Purple Heart. His career spanned many jobs ultimately retiring from the Hershey Medical Center where he distributed laundry. Subsequently, he took on his favorite job driving bus for D.B. Fisher, mostly transporting handicapped children. Clarence was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lebanon. He loved to read the Bible and listen to sound Biblical preaching.

He is predeceased by sisters Carrie Walter, Jane Stuckey, Margaret Gettle, Helen Smith, Rita Dreibelbis, brothers Gurney Eisenhauer, Frank Eisenhauer, Harvey Eisenhauer, John Eisenhauer, Paul Eisenhauer, Leroy Eisenhauer, and daughter-in-law Eunice Eisenhauer.

He is survived by his children Cheryl, Craig and Carey Eisenhauer, all of Lebanon; grandchildren Bradley, Jeffrey, Julie Eisenhauer and Janell Canakis wife of Philemon Canakis; great grandsons Alex and Grant Canakis; and great granddaughter Calla Canakis.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. His viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Military funeral honors and interment will follow at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Missions Fund, 220 S. 22nd St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now