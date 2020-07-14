Clarence D. KreiderHershey - Clarence D. Kreider, 93, of Hershey, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Country Meadows. He was the husband of the late Ernestine Rasp Kreider.Born in Cleona on February 15, 1927, he was the son of the late Homer G. and Elsie Sellers Kreider. Clarence was the former co-owner of K & K Feeds in Richland, a former member of the Lebanon County Ag Preservation Board and he farmed in Lebanon all of his adult life. He was a member of the Salem Walmer's Union Church where he was a longtime Sunday School teacher, a council member and he was affectionately known by all as "Pop." He enjoyed traveling, his Purina CHC Award trips, fishing in Canada and piloting his own plane in his younger years.He is survived by his daughter Patricia wife of Donald Krall of Fontana; son Mark and his wife Maureen Kreider of Camp Hill; brother Homer Kreider; grandchildren Daniel Krall and Joanna Kreider Crishock and great granddaughters Avery & Ainsley Crishock.He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Donald Krall, brother Ammon Kreider and grandsons David Lee Krall and Frederick Joseph Kreider.Funeral service were private and interment was held at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the hospice of your choice.