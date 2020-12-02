Clarence E. "Butch" FidlerLebanon - Clarence E. "Butch" Fidler, 78 of Lebanon passed away on November 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital.Butch was born September 4, 1942. He was the son of Betty (Freshley) Fidler, wife of John A Fidler. Betty was previously married to Clarence E. Fisher who passed away before Butch was born. Butch was raised by John A Fidler.He is survived by his wife Dorothy "Dot" (Folmer) Fidler with whom he celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage. A son, Scott Fidler and wife Grace of York. A sister, Wendy Fair and husband Larry of Lebanon, and a sister, Paula Fidler of New Castle. A granddaughter, Mychael Corson and husband Scott of Pottsville, PA.Butch was preceded in death by his son John P Fidler and a grandson John P Fidler Jr.He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. Butch was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He was a lifelong member of Harley Owners Group and was a member of the Blue Mountain HOG Chapter where he previously served as the financial secretary. He was also a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 910, The Perseverance Fire Company Social Club and the Myerstown Fire Company Social Club.There will be a celebration of life scheduled in the spring for his friends and family.