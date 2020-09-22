1/
Clarence E. "Gene" Nissley
Clarence "Gene" E. Nissley

Palmyra - Clarence "Gene" E. Nissley, 91, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Londonderry Village, Palmyra. He was born Monday, September 24, 1928 to the late Harvey and Beulah (Herr) Nissley. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 yeasrs Barbara L. (Kreider) Nissley.

Gene graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science as a Pharmacist. He was a Fire Policeman with the Palmyra Fire Co. serving his community for many years. He enjoyed making H.O. model trains and scenery. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Gregory Nissley and Rodney Nissley; and grandchildren, Jordan, Quincy, Cole, Elyse, Elynn, and Ian Nissley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11AM at the Encounter Church of Palmyra, 220 Campbelltown Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078. A time of visitation will be held from 10 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Brethren in Christ World Mission, 431 Grantham Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
