Clarence E. "Nip" WagnerMechanicsburg - Clarence E. "Nip" Wagner, 90, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. He was the husband of Eleanor M. (Leininger) Wagner, with whom he celebrated 69 years in marriage.Nip was born in Lebanon on December 17, 1929 to the late Charles E. and Carrie (Elliott) Wagner. He was a Lebanon High School graduate and US Army Veteran. Worked as a lineman and a foreman for Met-Ed Electric Utility Company. He was a member of Hill United Church of Christ, Annville, coached Ebenezer Little League baseball, Cup Scout Leader, Sustaining Member of the National Republican Congressional Committee and almost never missed a broadcast of Fox News. He enjoyed listening to the Phillies and Cardinals baseball on the radio with his friends, gardening, Country Music and traveling the USA with his wife spending the winter months in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He cherished the time playing golf with his sons.Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Patrick Wagner, Sr., and his wife Nancy of Long Neck, DE, Michael Wagner and his wife Lydia of Lebanon, Colleen Smyser of Carlisle, son-in-law, Rick Nelson of Lebanon, 8 grandchildren, Rebecca, Patrick Jr., Nathaniel, Samantha, Jonathan, Matthew, Katherine, Jenny, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great greatgrandchildren, a niece, Wendy, and nephews, Fred and Dwayne. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Nelson, and his siblings, Kenneth Wagner, Tim Wagner, and Mildred Moyer.A graveside service will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.In lieu of flowers, send contributions to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, in honor of Cheryl Nelson.PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road Lebanon, Pa 17042.