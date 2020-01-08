|
Clarence Graybill Hess
Myerstown - Clarence Graybill Hess, 92, of Myerstown, PA, formally of Robesonia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, Jan. 11th, at Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 Reistville Road, Schaefferstown, PA. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00AM, Saturday, at the church. Burial will follow at Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lamm & Whitman Funeral Home, Wernersville, PA.
Clarence was born in Bareville, Lancaster County to Laura B. Graybill Hess and Noah M. Hess on February 21, 1927. He married Martha Mae Krall on July 20, 1947. He worked as a farmer in his early years, as a houseparent with his wife at Hershey Industrial School, and retired in December 1992 as Chief Tax Assessor for Berks County, PA.
Clarence is preceded in death by Martha, his wife of 62 years, sisters, Alta Patches and Verna Eshelman and infant brother, Roy.
Clarence is survived by sons, Ronald R. Hess and wife Lori of Collegeville, PA, Carl J. Hess and wife Susan of Morristown, NJ and daughter, Doris J. Nipps and husband James of Hagerstown, MD. Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister, Marian Wenger and husband Ivan of Beavertown, PA
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Stoneridge Poplar Run Retirement Village, Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff of the Reading Hospital for their care of their father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stoneridge Poplar Run, Forever Caring Fund, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067, Compassionate Care Hospice, C/O: Amedisys Inc., 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 Reistville Road, Schaefferstown, PA 17088.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020