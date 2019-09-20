Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
340 North Route 934
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence H. "Sock" Snyder


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence H. "Sock" Snyder Obituary
Clarence H. "Sock" Snyder

Annville - Clarence H. "Sock" Snyder, 88, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Countryside Christian Community, North Annville Twp. He was the husband of the late Marian A. (Blauch) Snyder, who passed away in 2017.

Born in S. Annville Township on June 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Clarence Anspach and Eleanor (Snyder) Meyer. He was a US Air Force Veteran, stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. Sock was a truck driver for Yellow Freight, earning his one million miles safe-driving certificate, worked in the maintenance department at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center, and was self-employed as a plumber and electrician. He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as President of the church council for over 25 years, a lifetime member of the Steelstown Gunning Club, and a member of the Bellegrove Fire Company. He was a hard worker, a loving husband, father and grandfather and a generous and true friend to all who knew him.

Surviving is daughter Dianne K. Winters, wife of Cedric of Annville, son David A. Snyder, husband of Jo Marie of Mechanicsburg, son Michael S. Snyder of Annville; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Samuel L. Snyder, daughter-in-law Susan Snyder, grandson Taylor Snyder and sister Mildred Kline.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1340 North Route 934, Annville (Bellegrove). Interment will follow in South Bellegrove Cemetery. Please OMIT flowers. Contributions may be made to the church, and sent to 1340 North Route 934, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now