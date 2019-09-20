|
|
Clarence H. "Sock" Snyder
Annville - Clarence H. "Sock" Snyder, 88, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Countryside Christian Community, North Annville Twp. He was the husband of the late Marian A. (Blauch) Snyder, who passed away in 2017.
Born in S. Annville Township on June 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Clarence Anspach and Eleanor (Snyder) Meyer. He was a US Air Force Veteran, stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. Sock was a truck driver for Yellow Freight, earning his one million miles safe-driving certificate, worked in the maintenance department at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center, and was self-employed as a plumber and electrician. He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as President of the church council for over 25 years, a lifetime member of the Steelstown Gunning Club, and a member of the Bellegrove Fire Company. He was a hard worker, a loving husband, father and grandfather and a generous and true friend to all who knew him.
Surviving is daughter Dianne K. Winters, wife of Cedric of Annville, son David A. Snyder, husband of Jo Marie of Mechanicsburg, son Michael S. Snyder of Annville; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Samuel L. Snyder, daughter-in-law Susan Snyder, grandson Taylor Snyder and sister Mildred Kline.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1340 North Route 934, Annville (Bellegrove). Interment will follow in South Bellegrove Cemetery. Please OMIT flowers. Contributions may be made to the church, and sent to 1340 North Route 934, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019