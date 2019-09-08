|
|
Clarence R. Kreiser
Myerstown - Clarence R. Kreiser, Jr., 74, of Myerstown passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of LaRue Eisenhauer Kreiser. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on July 30th.
Born in W. Myerstown on December 2, 1945, he was the son of the late Alma J. (Grumbine) and Clarence R. Kreiser, Sr. Clarence was a graduate of the first class from Elco High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserves. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown. He worked as an Air Classifier Specialist for Buell Engineering Co., Environtech, General Electric, Environmental Services, Marsulex, Fisher Klosterman, Kirk and Blume, CECO, and Metso. He was currently a consultant for Van Tongeren America. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Lodge 704, Harrisburg 32nd Consistory. Clarence was youth director in his church for many years, helped in the church kitchen, went on mission trips, was a director at Gretna Glen Camp for a few years, and participated in the CROP Hunger Walks. He enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and the countries of India, China and New Zealand. He loved animals and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers play.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-mother Lorraine Fake of Lebanon; sisters Barbara wife of Richard Perkins of Lebanon and Donna Spraut of Tamaqua; half-brother Randy Blouch of Lebanon; many nieces and nephews; and his fur baby Sophie. He was preceded in death by his step-brother Gary Garrison.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Zion United Methodist Church, 22 E. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. A Masonic service will be held at 9:45 a.m. followed by the viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Clarence may be made to his church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019