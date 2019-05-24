Services
Clayton H. Shuey Sr.


Lebanon - Clayton H. Shuey, Sr., 88, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Saturday, July 12, 1930 to the late Raymond Shuey and Elizabeth Shuey nee Boyer in Lebanon. He was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a veteran of the Army in the Korean War. He retired as Acting Director for the VA Cemetery and was part-owner of Shuey's Pretzels since 1982 and worked with his father in the business his whole life. Clayton was also a coach for YMCA midget basketball and baseball. Surviving are wife Grace V. Shuey nee Gundrum; sons Clayton Shuey, Jr., spouse of Barbara, Douglas Shuey spouse of Bonita; grandchildren Corby Shuey, Christopher Shuey, Michael Shuey, Lauren Shuey; great grandchildren Allison, Macy, Savannah. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 24, 2019
