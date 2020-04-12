|
Clayton Lausch
Hummelstown - Clayton Z. Lausch, 95, of Hummelstown, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Arlene E. (Oswald) Lausch. On January 25th, they celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Born in Lancaster County on September 3, 1924, he was the son of the late Harry S. Lausch and Lavina M. (Zimmerman) Lausch. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed in Iceland. Clayton was retired from the Hershey Chocolate Company where he was employed for 38 years. He also worked at Park Silk Mill in Lebanon.
Clayton was a member of the United Church of Christ in Hummelstown. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, going for walks, riding bicycle, Hershey Bears hockey and telling jokes. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Clayton is survived by his son, Larry L. Lausch of Middletown; daughters, Lorna L. Lausch of Harrisburg, Lena L. wife of John Vigilante of Lebanon, and Lola L. Lausch of Hummelstown; grandchildren, Benjamin Lausch (Jessica) of Harrisburg, Carolyn Vigilante of Mechanicsburg, Joseph Vigilante (Jennifer) of Manheim; great-grandchild, Madelyn Vigilante; a sister, Esther (Lausch) Yeakley of Myerstown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda L. Lausch, and 9 siblings.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hummelstown United Church of Christ, 104 East Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020