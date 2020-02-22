Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Clifford H. "Cliff" Weber
1932 - 2020


1932 - 2020
Clifford H. "Cliff" Weber

Cleona - Clifford H. "Cliff" Weber, 87, of Cleona, passed away February 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sadie J. (Swanger) Weber, with whom he celebrated 65 years in marriage.

Cliff was born in S. Annville Twp. on October 17, 1932 to the late Harvey and Margaret (Hess) Weber. Cliff was a 1950 Hershey High School graduate. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He had been a machinist for Bethlehem Steel for 32 years. Following his time at Bethlehem Steel, he had gone to work as a machinist working on artificial organs at Penn State College of Medicine for 25 years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Lebanon. He enjoyed working with model railroads, hunting, and restoring tractors.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, James L. "Jim" Weber and his wife Jordana S., a grandson, Clifford James "CJ" Weber and a granddaughter, Catalina J. Weber, on the way. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold H. Weber.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held privately at Grantville Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 10AM - 11:30AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Baptist, Missions Fund, 220 S. 22nd Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Remember
